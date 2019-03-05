Happy Valley and Downton Abbey star Siobhan Finneran and Ant Man and The Wasp and Ready Player One star Hannah John-Kamen have joined Netflix drama The Stranger.

The pair will star alongside The Hobbit and Berlin Station star Richard Armitage in the eight-part crime drama from the team behind crime drama Safe.

Finneran plays DS Johanna Griffin, while John-Kamen stars as a mysterious stranger who exposes people’s secrets, dropping bombshells that will shatter lives.

Elsewhere, Absolutely Fabulous’ Jennifer Saunders stars as Heidi, Johanna’s closest friend; an outgoing character who is seeking adventure after her daughter leaves for university.

The series is based on Harlan Coben’s eponymous novel and is produced by Safe producer Red Production Company.

Armitage stars as Adam Price in the thriller, which sees a secret destroys his perfect life and sends him on a collision course with a deadly conspiracy. Price has a good life, two wonderful sons, and a watertight marriage, until one night a stranger sits next to him in a bar and tells him a devastating secret about his wife, Corinne. Soon Adam finds himself tangled in something far darker than even Corinne’s deception, and realizes that if he doesn’t make exactly the right moves, the conspiracy he’s stumbled into will not only ruin lives—it will end them.

Red boss Nicola Shindler, Coben and writer Danny Brocklehurst as well as Richard Fee are the executive producers with Madonna Baptiste with Daniel O’Hara as lead director and Hannah Quinn as second block director.

The cast also includes Shaun Dooley (Broadchurch), Paul Kaye (Game of Thrones), Dervla Kirwan (Strike Back), Kadiff Kirwan (Black Mirror ), Anthony Head (Buffy The Vampire Slayer) and Oscar-nominated actor Stephen Rea (The Crying Game) .

Finneran said, “I am thrilled to be working with Red again – it’s been a brilliant 20-year relationship and I feel very lucky and blessed to have that with them. After the success and utter joy of working on Happy Valley with them, it’s great to now be involved in such a new and exciting project.”

John-Kamen said, “I’m so excited to be attached to a special project for Netflix that is so thrilling and full of mystique. It’s a real page turner of a show and I’m honoured to be part of it.”

Saunders said, “I’m delighted to be playing Heidi in this new Harlan Coben drama. There is a great cast and production team with strong credentials lined up and we are all looking forward to starting filming in Manchester.”