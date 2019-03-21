Production is underway in London on season two of BBC One and SundanceTV drama The Split from creator Abi Morgan (The Hour) and executive producer Jane Featherstone (Broadchurch).

Set in the messy world of London’s high-end divorce circuit, the legal-world series follows modern marriages and the legacy of divorce. Returning cast includes Nicola Walker, Annabel Scholey, Fiona Button, Deborah Findlay, Stephen Mangan, Anthony Head, Rudi Dharmalingam and Barry Atsma.

UK actress and presenter Donna Air will make her first small screen appearance in almost a decade in the second series as one half of a powerful celebrity couple who now wants out of her marriage. Ben Bailey is joining as her husband.

The Split is produced by Sister Pictures for BBC One, co-produced with SundanceTV, and was re-commissioned by Piers Wenger, Controller of BBC Drama, and Charlotte Moore, Director of BBC Content. Series Two is executive produced by Sister Pictures founder Jane Featherstone, writer and creator Abi Morgan, Lucy Dyke (Black Mirror) and Lucy Richer for the BBC. Paula van der Oest boards as director with Natasha Romaniuk producing.