Starz has released the official trailer for The Spanish Princess, the third series drawn from Philippa Gregory’s bestselling novels, following The White Queen and The White Princess. The original limited series will premiere Sunday, May 5, at 8 PM on Starz in the U.S. and on the StarzPlay platform in the UK and Germany.

Produced by Playground and All3 Media’s New Pictures, the third installment is drawn from Gregory’s best-selling novels, The Constant Princess and The King’s Curse.

Returning to the world of Tudor royal court intrigue, The Spanish Princess is told from the point of view of the women, which also sheds light on a previously untold corner of history: the lives of people of color, living and working in 16th century London.

“Catherine of Aragon has generally been depicted negatively, as an unwanted and burdensome wife, so this story of her early years as a strong, driven young woman and shrewd political player is a fresh and untold tale. We are also especially pleased to be able to bring into the light the inspiring story of people of color in early Tudor England,” said showrunners Emma Frost and Matthew Graham.

Catherine of Aragon (Charlotte Hope) is the strong-willed young Princess of Spain, who has been promised the English throne since she was a child. She arrives in a grey, rain-lashed England with her glorious and diverse court including her ladies-in-waiting Lina (Stephanie Levi-John) – a Spanish noble of African Iberian descent – and the sweet and free-spirited Rosa (Nadia Parkes). When her husband Prince Arthur dies suddenly, the throne seems lost to Catherine until she devises an audacious plan and sets her sights on the new heir, the charismatic and headstrong Prince Harry who will one day rule as King Henry VIII.

The Spanish Princess also stars Aaron Cobham (Cold Feet, Coronation Street) as Spanish soldier Oviedo, Dame Harriet Walter (The Crown, Call the Midwife) as Margaret Beaufort, Laura Carmichael (Downton Abbey, Marcella) as Margaret ‘Maggie’ Pole, Ruairi O’Connor (Delicious) as Harry (who will become King Henry VIII), Elliot Cowan (Da Vinci’s Demons) as King Henry, Alan McKenna (Save Me, The Hitman’s Bodyguard) as Richard Pole, Angus Imrie (The Kid Who Would Be King, Kingdom) as Prince Arthur, Alexandra Moen (Fortitude, Dickensian) as Queen Elizabeth, and Georgie Henley (The Narnia franchise, The Sisterhood of the Night) as Margaret ‘Meg’ Tudor.

Frost and Graham serve as showrunners and executive producers. Executive producing with Frost and Graham are Colin Callender (The White Queen, The Dresser, Wolf Hall) and Scott Huff (Howards End, The White Princess, The Missing) from Playground and Charlie Pattinson (The White Queen, Requiem, The Missing 1 & 2) and Charlie Hampton (Shameless, Wild at Heart, Inspector George Gently) from All3 Media’s New Pictures.

