EXCLUSIVE: Annabella Sciorra, who earned an Emmy nom for her stint on HBO’s The Sopranos, is attached to star in God The Worm, the indie film written and directed by Eric Schaeffer. Mainstay Entertainment principals Norman Aladjem and Ray Moheet are producing the project, which will commence filming this month.

Sciorra will play Samantha Miller, a talented singer-songwriter who had a semi-hit record early in her career but nothing since. Now 52 and questioning life’s meaning, she is haunted by past choices in love, family, and career. In her despair, she asks the universe to give her a sign that she should continue the struggle. What follows is a journey through New York City’s colorful neighborhoods where chance encounters with a roster of eccentric and unforgettable characters, some would call them angels, help illuminate her future path and restore her zeal for life and music.

“Annabella Sciorra is a prodigious talent, and Eric Schaeffer’s beautiful and intimate script provides her the opportunity to deliver a tour de force performance,” said Aladjem and Moheet in a joint statement. “We are utterly thrilled to have Annabella at the emotional center of God The Worm and Eric has a singular voice as a filmmaker. Having the opportunity be involved in a project like this one is exactly what we envisioned when we formed Mainstay Entertainment. ”

Sciorra gained recognition after starring in Spike Lee’s film, Jungle Fever, with Wesley Snipes. Other credits include The Hand That Rocks the Cradle, What Dreams May Come, and recent recurring arcs on Netflix shows GLOW, Luke Cage, and Daredevil.

Mainstay’s film, Simple Wedding, was recently picked up by Blue Fox Entertainment for a 2019 release. Starring Rita Wilson, Shohreh Aghdashloo, Tara Grammy, and Christopher O’Shea, the romantic comedy is the directorial debut of award-winning Iranian-American filmmaker Sara Zandieh.