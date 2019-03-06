USA Network has picked up a third season of its thriller drama series The Sinner, from executive producer Jessica Biel and Universal Content Productions.

Matt Bomer has been tapped as a new lead opposite Bill Pullman who is set to return, reprising his role as Detective Harry Ambrose.

This marks Bomer’s return to USA where he established himself as a leading man on the network’s White Collar. Bomer headlined the series, which ran for six seasons, winning a People’s Choice Award for Favorite Cable Actor.

Photo by: Peter Kramer/USA Network

The Sinner‘s third installment follows Detective Harry Ambrose (Pullman) as he begins a routine investigation of a tragic car accident on the outskirts of Dorchester, in upstate New York. Ambrose uncovers a hidden crime that pulls him into the most dangerous and disturbing case of his career.

Bomer will play Jamie, an upstanding Dorchester resident and expectant father who looks to Ambrose for support in the wake of the accident.

He succeeds Biel and Carrie Coon, who starred opposite Pullman in Season 1 and 2, respectively.

Derek Simonds returns for season 3 as executive producer and showrunner, along with Biel and Michelle Purple, who executive produce through their Iron Ocean banner, and Charlie Gogolak. Willie Reale also will serve as executive producer. Adam Bernstein (Fargo, Breaking Bad) is set to direct the first two episodes and will also executive produce.

The first installment of The Sinner earned multiple award nominations including a Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Emmy nomination for Biel. The Sinner‘s second season received a SAG nomination (for Male Actor in a Miniseries or TV Movie for Pullman).

Bomer also is set for a lead role in DC Universe’s upcoming live-action drama Doom Patrol for the DC Universe digital platform and has a season long arc on NBC’s Will and Grace as McCoy Whitman, a news anchor who is Will’s (Eric McCormack) love interest.

An Emmy nominee and Golden Globe winner for the HBO movie The Normal Heart, Bomer starred on the Amazon series The Last Tycoon. He also previously starred in FX’s American Horror Story: Hotel and will next be seen on the big screen in Papi Chulo.