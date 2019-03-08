An episode of The Simpsons featuring the voice of pop singer Michael Jackson is being pulled from circulation in the fallout from HBO’s shocking Finding Neverland documentary.

“I’m against book burning of any kind,” producer Jim Brooks said to the The Wall Street Journal. “But this is our book, and we’re allowed to take out a chapter.”

The 1991 episode, Stark Raving Dad, has Homer sent to a mental institution after being mistaken for an anarchist. While confined, he befriends a man who believes he’s Michael Jackson, before the fellow inmate finally admits he’s Leon Kompowsky, a bricklayer from Paterson, N.J.