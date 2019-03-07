EXCLUSIVE: Kirsten Nelson (This is Us) and James Lesure (Men at Work) are set as series regulars opposite Sarah Drew in The Republic of Sarah, CBS’ drama pilot from Fulwell 73 and CBS TV Studios.

Written by Jeffrey Paul King and directed by Marc Webb, The Republic of Sarah is said to have a Northern Exposure feel. It centers on a small New Hampshire town that is thrust onto the world stage when the discovery of a valuable resource within its borders compels the residents to declare themselves an independent nation, thus setting the unlikely young mayor, Sarah Cooper (Drew) and her Cabinet of inexperienced locals on the path of running a brand-new country.

CBS

Nelson will play Francine, Morrisville’s sheriff. Unflappable and resolute, Francine lives her life according to old-school principles of honor and duty and isn’t afraid to speak her mind when she feels those principles are being ignored. She is an important member of Sarah’s new government, but that position becomes imperiled when her illicit romance with a married Morrisville citizen goes public.

Lesure is Tim, an aloof banker who splits his time between Wall Street and a rustic getaway in New Hampshire. Tim always has been the smartest and most powerful guy in any Morrisville room, until the town chooses – against his advice – to put its faith in Sarah and her plan for independence. Tim quickly becomes a thorn in Sarah’s side as he fights to stop her and her new nation.

Carlos Leal and Jonathan Slavin co-star in the pilot, which King and Black Lamb’s Webb executive produce with Anna Fricke and Fulwell 73’s Leo Pearlman and Jeff Grosvenor.

Nelson recurs on This Is Us and is about to start production on the second made-for-TV movie from the cult USA series Psych. Nelson is repped by Domain and Meghan Schumacher Management

Lesure’s credits include Men at Work, Las Vegas, Good Girls and the upcoming season of Divorce. Lesure is repped by Innovative Artists, DaVida Smith at Etcetera & Company and Neil Meyer at Meyers & Downs.