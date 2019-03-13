EXCLUSIVE: Instinct’s Daniel Ings and Annie Funke (Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders) are set as series regulars opposite Sarah Drew in The Republic of Sarah, CBS’ drama pilot from Fulwell 73 and CBS TV Studios.

Written by Jeffrey Paul King and directed by Marc Webb, The Republic of Sarah is said to have a Northern Exposure feel. It centers on a small New Hampshire town that is thrust onto the world stage when the discovery of a valuable resource within its borders compels the residents to declare themselves an independent nation, thus setting the unlikely young mayor, Sarah Cooper (Drew) and her Cabinet of inexperienced locals on the path of running a brand-new country.

Ings will play Danny. After enduring a difficult childhood at the hands of his mother, Danny returns to his hometown as the harbinger of its demise. A mining company lawyer tasked with negotiating the acquisition of Morrisville’s newly discovered mineral resource, Danny must confront the faces of his troubled past… including his sister, Sarah (Drew), and her best friend, Corinne (Funke)… Danny’s “one that got away.”

Funke’s Corinne is Sarah’s devoted, bubbly best friend. Like Sarah, Corinne is a teacher in the town and possesses warmth, wit, and savvy. But Corinne is also the only person in town who truly understands the truth of Sarah’s relationship with her mother and the complicated past with Sarah’s brother, Danny (Ings).

Carlos Leal, Jonathan Slavin, Kirsten Nelson, James Lesure and Kimberly Guerrero co-star in the pilot, which King and Black Lamb’s Webb executive produce with Anna Fricke and Fulwell 73’s Leo Pearlman and Jeff Grosvenor.

Ings recently wrapped shooting his second season in a starring role in CBS’ Instinct. A premiere date for Season 2 has not yet been set. His other credits include the role of Commander Mike Parker in The Crown and a lead role in Netflix series Lovesick. He also can be seen in Netflix miniseries Sex Education and will be featured in an upcoming episode of Black Mirror on Netflix. Ings is repped by CAA, Alan Siegel Entertainment, and United Agents in the UK.

Funk played Mae Jarvis on CBS’ Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders. She recently shot guest-star roles on Gone and Chicago Fire. She had her breakout film role opposite Oscar Isaac in A Most Violent Year and appeared opposite Anne Hathaway in Nancy Meyers’ The Intern. Funk is repped by The Kohner Agency, Authentic Talent & Literary Management, and attorney Peikoff Mahan.