Disney’s The Princess Bride has been flirting with Broadway for years, but the ever popular tale seems to be taking another step down – or at least toward – the aisle with the putting in place of a new creative team: composer and lyricist David Yazbek and a book writers Bob Martin and Rick Elice.

Disney Theatrical Productions confirmed today that the team has been recruited, but few other details – when, where, who else – were forthcoming about a stage adaptation for the 1987 Rob Reiner movie.

Yazbek is a Tony winner for The Band’s Visit, the Broadway hit now in its final stretch (closing date April 7), and his Tootsie is currently in previews at Broadway’s Marquis for an April 23 opening. Both Martin and Elice have shows currently on Broadway: Martin’s The Prom and Elice’s The Cher Show.

Princess Bride screenwriter, the late William Goldman (he adapted from his own novel), had tried to get the story to the stage as far back as 2006, when he teamed with composer Adam Guettel. The two eventually had a falling out, at least partially over money, but Disney Theatrical never completely abandoned its hopes for the project, and names bandied about as possible collaborators included Marc Shaiman, Randy Newman and John Mayer.

Disney’s most recent film to hit the boards was Frozen, which last year joined The Lion King and Aladdin on Broadway. This summer, as Deadline reported here, The Public Theater will stage Hercules, based on the 1997 film, as part of the theater company’s Shakespeare in the Park season in New York’s Central Park.