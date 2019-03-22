With politics on so many people’s minds these days, Netflix has made a campaign promise: Its Ryan Murphy series The Politician will premiere on September 27. Check out the announcement poster below.

The darkly comic show stars Ben Platt as Payton Hobart, a wealthy student from Santa Barbara, CA, who has known since age 7 that he’s going to be president of the United States. But first he’ll have to navigate the most treacherous political landscape of all: Saint Sebastian High School. To get elected student body president, secure a spot at Harvard and stay on his singular path to success, Payton will have to outsmart his ruthless classmates without sacrificing his own morality and carefully crafted image.

Described as a one-hour comedy with social commentary, the series also stars Gwyneth Paltrow, Jessica Lange, Zoey Deutch, Lucy Boynton, Bob Balaban, David Corenswet, Julia Schlaepfer, Laura Dreyfuss, Theo Germaine, Rahne Jones and Benjamin Barrett.

Netflix first endorsed The Politician in February 2018, when it picked up the series in a very competitive situation. It hails from Fox 21 TV Studios under Murphy’s overall deal at 20th Century Fox TV. He serves as writer, showrunner and executive producer, and frequent Murphy collaborators Falchuk and Brennan serve as writers and EPs.