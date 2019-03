EXCLUSIVE: Kelvin Harrison Jr. (It Comes At Night), Chante Adams (Roxanne Roxanne), Jasmine Cephas Jones (Broadway’s Hamilton), and Y’lan Noel (The First Purge) are the latest to board Stella Meghie’s romantic drama, The Photograph, set up at Universal Pictures.

They join previously announced stars Issa Rae, LaKeith Stanfield, as well as Chelsea Peretti in the Will Packer Productions pic. Currently in production, the plot centers on intertwining love stories in the past and present.

Packer and James Lopez are producing with Meghie and Rae serving as exec producers. Universal’s Sara Scott and Mika Pryce are supervising production for the studio.

Harrison Jr., who will next be seen opposite Kristen Stewart in JT LeRoy, is repped by WME, Stride Management, and Del, Shaw, Moonves, Tanaka. Adams and Jones were both last seen on the big in Reinaldo Marcus Green’s Monsters and Men. Adams is repped by WME and Brillstein Entertainment Partners, while Jones is with ICM, Jackoway Austen Tyerman, and ATA Management. Repped by WME, Stride Management, and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller, Noel previously worked with Rae on HBO’s Insecure.