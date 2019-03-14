Samuel Goldwyn Films has acquired domestic distribution rights to The Parts You Lose, the Christopher Cantwell thriller starring Aaron Paul, Scoot McNairy, Mary Elizabeth Winstead and Danny Murphy. A late summer theatrical release is planned for late summer for the pic, which is having its world premiere tonight at the Sun Valley Film Festival.

Paul plays a fugitive criminal who forms an unlikely bond with a deaf child, Wesley (Murphy), when he takes refuge in an abandoned barn on the boy’s family’s farm. With authorities closing in, Wesley must decide where his allegiances lie. Darren Lemke penned the script.

Mark Johnson produced via his Gran Via with Tom Williams, Paul and Kenneth Huang of The H Collective which financed.

The H Collective fully financed and oversaw production on the dramatic thriller. The H Collective’s Nic Crawley and Kent Huang, Douglas Jones, Blue Fox Entertainment’s Todd Slater and Paula Van Der Oest executive produced.

Meg Longo negotiated on behalf of Samuel Goldwyn Films with UTA, who represented the filmmakers. Blue Fox Entertainment is handling the international rights.