EXCLUSIVE: Netflix has picked up a 10-episode second season of horror drama series The Order, from Canadian production company Nomadic Pictures (Hell on Wheels, Van Helsing), with Jake Manley (Heroes: Reborn) and Sarah Grey (Legends of Tomorrow) set to reprise their roles. Additional casting for season 2 will be announced at a later date. Production begins this summer in Vancouver with premiere slated for 2020. Watch the video renewal announcement above.

Created/written and executive produced by Dennis Heaton (Motive) and Shelley Eriksen (co-creator of Private Eyes), The Order centers on college freshman Jack Morton (Manley), who joins a fabled secret society, The Order, where he is thrust into a world of magic, monsters, and intrigue. As Jack goes deeper, he uncovers dark family secrets and an underground battle between werewolves and the magical dark arts.

Grey plays the female lead, Alyssa, a pretty and smart overachiever with a double major in poli-sci who is a member of The Order and is attracted to Jack.

The Order is described as a magical and terrifying journey to uncover our true selves — and the monsters that hide within. Nomadic’s Chad Oakes (Fargo, Van Helsing) and Mike Frislev (Fargo, Van Helsing) executive produce along with David Von Ancken.

Also in the genre, Netflix has upcoming supernatural horror series Chambers starring Uma Thurman and Tony Goldwyn, and The Haunting, a horror series from Mike Flanagan and Trevor Macy, which was recently renewed for a second season as an anthology series, with the second installment titled The Haunting of Bly Manor.