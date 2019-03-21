Comedy Central has revealed the talent list and premiere date for The New Negroes with Baron Vaughn and Open Mike Eagle, a new music and comedy series debuting on Friday, April 19 at 11:00 p.m. ET/PT on Comedy Central and simulcast on BET.

Each series episode will include stand-up performances from three different comedians and will conclude with an original music video featuring Open Mike Eagle and a guest recording artist, with some guest-actor appearances.

The New Negroes with Baron Vaughn and Open Mike Eagle is positioned as a socially aware stand-up and music series showcasing a collection of new and established comedians and musicians. Vaughn and Eagle took inspiration for the series and title from the term “New Negro,” as popularized during the Harlem Renaissance, referring to Black Americans speaking up, telling their own stories, and affirming their various identities to dismantle outdated assumptions and beliefs.

“Our series gets its title and its mission from a book named ‘The New Negro’ by Alain Locke,” said a statement from Vaughn and Eagle. “That book was a collection of essays, poetry, fiction, and music from a generation of emerging artists credited with launching the Harlem Renaissance. In other words, it was a place where black people shared their lives, their perspectives, and their ideals. It was a place where black people could define themselves instead of being defined by others. Our show aspires to do the same with stand-up comedy, music, and music videos. We’re paying homage to that original movement by inviting comedians and musicians to do what they do best: speak.”

The new Comedy Central Stand-Up YouTube Channel, Comedy Central Stand-Up social-media accounts, and the CC App will feature clips and exclusive extended stand-up sets from each episode. Full episodes of The New Negroes with Baron Vaughn and Open Mike Eagle will be available the day after premiere on the Comedy Central App, cc.com, on-demand, and download-to-own platforms.

Recently, Vaughn and Eagle brought the live version of The New Negroes with Baron Vaughn and Open Mike Eagle to SXSW 2019 for a show featuring Sam Jay, Josh Johnson, Dulcé Sloan, and Phonte, with an appearance by Hannibal Buress. Vaughn and Eagle also recorded exclusive Comedy Central digital content on site to be released closer to premiere.

Eagle, Vaughn, Rob Anderson, Lance Bangs, Funny Or Die’s Mike Farah, and Gary Sanchez Productions’ Betsy Koch are executive producers for The New Negroes with Baron Vaughn and Open Mike Eagle. Anne Harris and Kellyn Parker are executives in charge for Comedy Central.

Talent and Premiere Schedule (all premieres are 11:00 p.m. ET/PT)

April 26, 2019

Stand-Up: Donnell Rawlings, Ed Greer, Lil Rel Howery

Music: MF Doom

May 3, 2019

Stand-Up: David Gborie, Candice Thompson, Tone Bell

Music: Phonte

Music Video Special Appearance: Keith Lucas, Kenny Lucas (The Lucas Brothers)

May 10, 2019

Stand-Up: Sonia Denis, Sasheer Zamata, Clayton English

Music: Lizzo

Music Video Special Appearance: Candice Thompson, Andy Kindler

May 17, 2019

Stand-Up: Naomi Ekperigin, Kevin Avery, Alonzo Bodden

Music: Father

Music Video Special Appearance: Brodie Reed, Jamie Loftus

May 24, 2019

Stand-Up: Dulcé Sloan, Yassir Lester, George Wallace

Music: Method Man

Music Video Special Appearance: Quinta Brunson, Tawny Newsome, Malcolm Barrett, David Maxime, Kevin Avery

May 31, 2019

Stand-Up: Richard Douglas Jones, Sam Jay, Ian Edwards, Moshe Kasher (guest)

Music: Sammus

June 7, 2019