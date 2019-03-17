Major specialty distributors and boutique labels launched a number of new titles in theaters and beyond this weekend in the most crowded weekend of the year. Audiences, though, were finite. In the end, a drama by a first-time feature director, Laure de Clermont-Tonnerre, is estimated to have the weekend’s highest per-theater average. Clermont-Tonnerre’s Sundance 2019 film, The Mustang is estimated to have grossed $76K in four New York and L.A. theaters, averaging $18,950.

Fox Searchlight’s The Aftermath, starring Keira Knightley, Jason Clarke and Alexander Skarsgård, bowed slower with five runs. The post-WWII drama set in Germany is coming in at $57,500 in the three-day, averaging $11,500.

Skarsgård did double time this weekend. The Swedish-born actor also starred in The Orchard’s The Hummingbird Project, also featuring Jesse Eisenberg and Salma Hayek. In four locations, the title by writer-director Kim Nguyen took in $36,027, for a $9K PTA.

No Manches Frida 2 from Pantelion/Lionsgate had the widest specialty bow Friday. In 472 theaters, the Spanish-language comedy grossed over $3.89M, averaging $8,250. That is roughly on par with No Manches Frida, which Pantelion released in September, 2016 in 362 theaters. The title took in over $3.67M in 362 theaters its first weekend, averaging $10,155. It went on to cume $11.52M.

Other limited release openers included Cohen Media Group’s Ash Is Purest White by Chinese director Jia Zhang-ke, which grossed $45,150 in seven theaters, averaging $6,450.

And Taiwanese romance More Than Blue bowed in 26 locations via China Lion for $150K, averaging $5,769.

Last weekend’s PTA topper, Gloria Bell from A24 expanded to 39 theaters in its second frame. Starring Julianne Moore, the Sebastián Lelio-directed film grossed nearly $395K, averaging $10,124, placing it in the top 20. It has cumed over $584K. A24 said the feature will expand nationwide March 22.

Winding down its theatrical release, ShortsTV/Magnolia Pictures’ 2019 Oscar Nominated Shorts stands at over $3.52M, the highest-ever gross for the annual release of Academy Awards-nominated short forms. In the three-day, the grouping grossed $14,500 in ten locations, averaging $1,450.

And Neon’s Apollo 11 topped $5.54M in its third weekend. In 588 theaters, the Sundance doc grossed over $1.22M, averaging $2,085, landing the title in the top 12 as of Sunday morning.

NEW RELEASES

The Aftermath (Fox Searchlight) NEW [5 Theaters] Weekend $57,500, Average $11,500

Ash Is Purest White (Cohen Media Group) NEW [7 Theaters] Weekend $45,150, Average $6,450

Combat Obscura (Oscilloscope) NEW [10 Theaters] Weekend $15,500, Average $1,550

The Hummingbird Project (The Orchard) NEW [4 Theaters] Weekend $36,027, Average $9,007

More Than Blue (China Lion) NEW [26 Theaters] Weekend $150,000, Average $5,769

The Mustang (Focus Features) NEW [4 Theaters] Weekend $76,000, Average $18,950

No Manches Frida 2 (Pantelion/Lionsgate) NEW [472 Theaters] Weekend $3,894,000, Average $8,250

RETURNING/SECOND WEEKEND

Badla (Reliance) Week 2 [115 Theaters] Weekend $452,225, Average $3,932, Cume $1,300,623

Gloria Bell (A24) Week 2 [39 Theaters] Weekend $394,835, Average $10,124, Cume $584,390

The Kid (Lionsgate Premiere) Week 2 [268 Theaters] Weekend $270,000, Average $268, Cume $1,053,426

HOLDOVERS / THIRD+ WEEKENDS

Apollo 11 (Neon) Week 3 [588 Theaters] Weekend $1,226,000, Average $2,085, Cume $5,540,882

Climax (A24) Week 3 [217 Theaters] Weekend $197,419, Average $910, Cume $566,183

Transit (Music Box Films) Week 3 [42 Theaters] Weekend $114,576, Average $2,728, Cume $225,192

The Wedding Guest (IFC Films) Week 3 [94 Theaters] Weekend $116,178, Average $1,236, Cume $230,006

The Iron Orchard (Santa Rita Film Co.) Week 4 [11 Theaters] Weekend $11,183, Average $1,017, Cume $184,565

Run The Race (Roadside Attractions) Week 4 [446 Theaters] Weekend $304,540, Average $682, Cume $5,885,903

Wrestle (Oscilloscope) Week 4 [4 Theaters] Weekend $1,200, Average $300, Cume $20,637

Birds Of Passage (The Orchard) Week 5 [97 Theaters] Weekend $80,247, Average $827, Cume $355,142

Catvideofest 2019 (Oscilloscope) Week 5 [11 Theaters] Weekend $21,500, Average $1,954, Cume $328,207

Ruben Brandt, Collector (Sony Pictures Classics) Week 5 [36 Theaters] Weekend $19,233, Average $534, Cume $75,722

2019 Oscar Nominated Shorts (ShortsTV/Magnolia Pictures) Week 6 [10 Theaters] Weekend $14,500, Average $1,450, Cume $3,525,349

Lords Of Chaos (Gunpowder & Sky) Week 6 [12 Theaters] Weekend $4,368, Average $363, Cume $250,573

To Dust (Good Deed Entertainment) Week 6 [21 Theaters] Weekend $22,196, Average $1,057, Cume $153,064

Arctic (Bleecker Street) Week 7 [97 Theaters] Weekend $82,630, Average $852, Cume $2,163,049

Never Look Away (Sony Pictures Classics) Week 8 [59 Theater] Weekend $78,543, Average $1,331, Cume $993,242

Stan & Ollie (Sony Pictures Classics) Week 12 [230 Theaters] Weekend $114,665, Average $498, Cume $5,288,642

Capernaum (Sony Pictures Classics) Week 14 [32 Theaters] Weekend $37,417, Average $1,169, Cume $1,524,002

The Favourite (Fox Searchlight) Week 17 [143 Theaters] Weekend $115,000, Average $804, Cume $34,047,547

Faith, Hope & Love (ArtAffects) NEW [18 Theaters] Weekend $60,855, Average $3,381

Free Solo (National Geographic Documentary Film/Greenwich Entertainment) Week 25 [72 Theaters] Weekend $75,050, Average $1,042, Cume $17,357,954