Season 3 of Amazon’s The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is being planned, it was revealed last night in the opening panel of the 2019 PaleyFest, the annual television festival produced by The Paley Center for Media and held at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. The proceeds help fund the nonprofit’s cultural and educational resources in television, radio, and new media.

If last night’s opening panel is any indication, Season 3 of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel promises to be intriguing. The period comedy-drama is set in late 1950s-early 1960s New York, featuring Rachel Brosnahan as Miriam “Midge” Maisel, a house who discovers her knack for stand-up comedy.

Present last night in a fun-filled recap of the show were stars Brosnahan, Amy Sherman-Palladino, Daniel Palladino, Tony Shalhoub, Alex Borstein, Michael Zegen, Marin Hinkle, Kevin Pollak and Caroline Aaron. The cast was in a great mood, and drew frequent laughter from the large crowd in attendance.

Panel moderator Patton Oswalt, an obvious fan of the show, asked the stars what they’d like to see their characters do, given the show’s historical setting.

Brosnahan indicated she’d like to see Midge “react to the rebirth of the feminist movement. I don’t think Midge is a feminist at this point. If someone would say the word to Midge, she would say, ‘I don’t burn my bras.’ I would like her to bump up against the loud and proud. I’d also like to see her drop acid.”

Shaloub, who plays Midge’s father, Abe Weissman, indicated he’d like to see his scientist character “tiptoe toward the whole Timothy Leary thing.

But the biggest laugh came for the wish by Borstein, who plays tough as nails Susie Myerson, an employee of the Gaslight Cafe and Midge’s manager. “It might be fun to see Susie bang Elvis,” she said. “Young, firm Elvis. I think that would be nice.”

