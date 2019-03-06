Rio Mangini (Everything Sucks) and Del Zamora (Mayans MC) are set as series regulars opposite Tyler Posey and Kiele Sanchez in The Lost Boys pilot, from Warner Bros TV, Spondoolie Prods and Gulfstream TV, the CW’s series adaptation of the iconic 1987 Warner Bros horror comedy movie.

Written by Heather Mitchell and directed by Catherine Hardwicke, The Lost Boys is set in sunny seaside Santa Carla, home to a beautiful boardwalk, all the cotton candy you can eat…and a secret underworld of vampires. After the sudden death of their father, brothers Michael (Posey) and Sam Emerson move to Santa Carla with their mother, Lucy (Sanchez), who hopes to start anew in the town where she grew up. But the brothers soon find themselves being drawn deeper and deeper into the seductive world of Santa Carla’s eternally beautiful and youthful undead.

Mangini will play, Sam, Michael’s younger brother, whose high level of literacy is matched by an equally high level of snark. He seems to be the only one not enchanted by Santa Carla — a sentiment he shares with a pair of local girls, the Frog Sisters.

Zamora portrays Frank Garcia, Lucy’s father, a cantankerous old hippie who owns a beloved local bed and breakfast. In spite of his laid-back appearance, he’s a strict disciplinarian who probably knows more about the dark side of town than he cares to tell.

Mitchell executive produces with Rob Thomas and Dan Etheridge of Spondoolie and Mike Karz and Bill Bindley of Gulfstream. Spondoolie’s Rebecca Franko produces along with Gulfstream’s Juliana Janes.

Mangini is a classically trained pianist, actor & film composer best known as an actor for his portrayal of McQuaid on Netflix’s Everything Sucks. His other TV credits include MTV’s Teen Wolf, Fox’s Lethal Weapon, and Disney’s Kickin It, among others. Mangini made his Carnegie Hall debut at age 9, and also composed the scores for indie features Reach and Relish. He’s repped by Abrams Artists Agency and Pallas Management Group.

Zamora most recent credits include Mayans MC and a two-season recurring role on Sneaky Pete. He first became known for his work in the films Repo Man, Robocop and Born in East LA. Zamora is repped by Ideal Talent Agency.