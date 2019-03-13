EXCLUSIVE: The battle against the zombies is upon us! The voice cast for Netflix’s forthcoming animated series based on the best-selling The Last Kids on Earth books by Max Brallier have been revealed and it includes the talents of Mark Hamill, Rosario Dawson, Catherine O’Hara, Keith David, Bruce Campbell, Garland Whitt, Montse Hernandez and Charles Demers, in addition to Nick Wolfhard as the lead character Jack Sullivan. As an added bonus, Penguin Random House exclusively revealed the first look at the cover of the fifth book in the series The Last Kids on Earth and the Midnight Blade, which will be released Sept. 17.

Netflix

“The way the series resonates with readers around the world — it’s absolutely humbling. I’m so pleased that the adventures of Jack Sullivan and his friends will continue to grow, both on the page and now on screen,” said Brallier. “I couldn’t ask for better partners – Atomic Cartoons, Netflix and Penguin – to help me share these stories. And I’m beyond excited to reveal the newest cover while announcing this incredible cast. Seeing these actors bring the characters to life is a dream come true.”

Developed by Atomic Cartoons, the animated series is set to launch later this year on the streaming giant. The Last Kids on Earth follows 13-year-old Jack Sullivan and a band of suburban middle schoolers who live in a decked-out tree house, play video games, gorge themselves on candy, and battle zombies in the aftermath of the monster apocalypse. It’s a hilarious series filled with wisecracking kids, crazy gadgets, a lifetime supply of zombies and giant-sized monsters.

The news follows the announcement that Atomic Cartoons entered into a worldwide licensing agreement for the series with Cyber Group Studios. Under the terms of the agreement, Cyber Group Studios becomes the sole and exclusive representative worldwide for merchandising, ancillary and second window TV rights for the series.

Atomic cartoons acquired The Last Kids on Earth in 2017, and the animated series was ordered to series by Netflix in February 2018. Brallier is participating in the series as creator and executive producer, along with Scott Peterson, who is the showrunner and also an executive producer. Matthew Berkowitz and Jennifer Twiner McCarron are executive producers on the show on behalf of Atomic.

Check out the book cover for The Last Kids on Earth and the Midnight Blade below.