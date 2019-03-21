As gentrification runs rampant across the country, it seems that San Francisco is one of the main victims with high rises, slow-drip coffee stands, tech startups, yoga studios, and cafes of the juice stand variety. Joe Talbot’s The Last Black Man In San Francisco explores one man’s journey to reclaim his hometown and his connection to his family.

The A24 film follows the story of Jimmie Fails — and it is based on his real-life story as well. Fails (who stars as a version of himself) and his friend Montgomery (Jonathan Majors) make their weekly pilgrimage across San Francisco to Jimmie’s dream home and imagine what life would be like if this neighborhood had never changed. When they realize the house’s current owners have moved out, Jimmie decides to recreate the home his family once had. As he struggles to reconnect with his family and reconstruct the community he longs for, Jimmie’s domestic aspirations blind him to reality.

The Last Black Man In San Francisco marks the feature film debut of director/co-writer/composer Talbot and premiered at Sundance to critical acclaim and it took home a Special Jury Award as well as a directing accolade. Fails and Majors star alongside Danny Glover The trailer above showcases a taste of the beautifully shot film about a man who tries to find his place in a new version of an iconic city.