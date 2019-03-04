The brothers are back! The Jonas Brothers that is. After six years, Kevin Jonas, Nick Jonas, and Joe Jonas have reunited with their new single “Sucker” and the pop trio announced today that they are partnering with Amazon Studios, Philymack, and Federal Films for a new documentary.

The news of the project comes after the sibling trio dropped their single for “Sucker”, the accompanying music video and news of their new album on March 1. Specific details and release date have yet to be announced, but the documentary will be an intimate look at their lives. The feature will premiere on Amazon Prime Video in more than 200 countries and territories.

“Our fans are the best in the world and have shared in our journey as the Jonas Brothers and us as individuals,” said the Jonas Brothers. “In releasing this documentary we wanted to make sure we partnered with an innovative platform, like Amazon, that could reach our fans around the world.”

“Amazon Prime Video is proud to be the exclusive home for a very personal, behind the scenes look at the Jonas Brothers as they reunite for this exciting tour” said Jennifer Salke, Head of Amazon Studios, “Experiencing the brothers back together again is the news that everyone hoped for and we can’t wait to share this intimate and compelling documentary special with all of our customers.”

The Jonas Brothers became one of the top male music groups of the century. They went on to solo careers in music and on film and TV. Nick Jonas starred in several films including the blockbuster hit Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle. He can also be seen in the forthcoming animated feature UglyDolls as well as Doug Liman’s Chaos Walking, Roland Emmerich’s Midway and in the upcoming Jumanji sequel. Joe Jonas lent his voice to the animated feature Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation and appeared in Grease Live! and Angie Tribeca. Kevin Jonas starred in the E! reality series Married to Jonas after marrying d Danielle Deleasa. He also lent his voice to Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian.