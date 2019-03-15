The Great British Bake Off will remain on Channel 4 in the UK until 2021 after the broadcaster and Love Productions agreed a new two-series deal.

The broadcaster has also commissioned Junior Bake Off for the first time, extending the format for younger contestants and audiences. A younger skewing version previously aired on CBBC.

The move comes after rumblings at the end of last year that Sky-owned Love Productions was playing hardball over a new deal with rumors that it was considering taking the format to another broadcaster or streaming service – a move that would have been hugely controversial after its move from the BBC.

The tenth season of Bake Off will air on C4 later this year with a further two seasons following that. Junior Bake Off, meanwhile, will run as a 15-part series later this year.

Ian Katz, Channel 4 Director of Programmes, said, “Over the last two years The Great British Bake Off has become one of the best loved programmes on Channel 4, embodying the warmth, mischief and inclusivity for which the channel is known. We’re delighted to be continuing our fantastically collaborative partnership with Love Productions and especially to be discovering a new generation of British baking talent with Junior Bake Off.”

Richard McKerrow, Chief Executive Love Productions, added, “We are delighted to have extended Bake Off’s stay on Channel 4 after two great years together. We have been hugely encouraged by the audience response and feedback the show has received during its time on Channel 4 and are thrilled to be bringing Junior Bake Off to the Channel. It seems particularly appropriate to be announcing news of the extension on Channel 4 as we enjoy Bake Off’s tenth anniversary on British television.”