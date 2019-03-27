EXCLUSIVE: Wendi McLendon-Covey, who currently stars in ABC’s long-running comedy series, The Goldbergs, is taking a trip back to the cool jazz era of New York City in the late 1950s/early 1960s in the indie film, Sylvie. Written and directed by Eugene Ashe, the romance pic stars Tessa Thompson and Nnamdi Asomugha, who is also producing under his iAm21 Entertainment banner.

Thompson stars as title character Sylvie, who meets aspiring saxophonist Robert (Asomugha) when he takes a job at her father’s record store in Harlem. After a summer romance that comes to an end, the two fatefully reconnect several years later and find that their feelings for each other have never disappeared.

The supporting cast includes Eva Longoria, John Magaro, Aja Naomi King, Lance Reddick, Jemima Kirke, MC Lyte, Alano Miller, Erica Gimpel, Tone Bell, Ryan Michelle Bathe, and Regé-Jean Page.

Jonathan Baker, Gabrielle Glore, and Matthew Thurm are also producing. Thompson will serve as executive producer.

McLendon-Covey, most recently seen on the big screen in Paramount’s What Men Want opposite Taraji P. Henson, is repped by UTA, and manager Gladys Gonzalez.