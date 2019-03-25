Netflix is doubling down on Turkish drama with an archaeology mystery thriller fronted by Beren Saat, star of the Turkish adaptation of Revenge.

The SVOD service has ordered The Gift, an eight-part mystery drama that has begun principal photography in Istanbul and will continue in various cities of Southeastern Anatolia, primarily in Gobeklitepe.

It is the company’s second Turkish original following The Protector, a drama fantasy series that launched at the end of last year.

Saat previously starred in hit Turkish drama Fatmagul as well as Intikam, which was a remake of the ABC drama. Mehmet Gunsur, Metin Akdulger, Melisa Senolsun, Basak Koklukaya, Civan Canova and Tim Seyfi also star.

The series follows Atiye, a young and beautiful painter who leads the perfect life in Istanbul; she has a loving family, a wealthy and lovable boyfriend, and to top it all off, she is about to open her first solo exhibition. But her perfect life is about to change with a discovery made in the most ancient temple on Earth, Gobeklitepe. An archeologist named Erhan, discovers a symbol in the ruins, a symbol that connects Atiye to Gobeklitepe in a very mysterious way. Atiye will turn her life upside down and spark a quest to discover the secrets of her past, secrets hidden within those ancient ruins.

Produce by OG Medya, Onur Guvenatam will executive produce the series alongside with Ozge Bagdatlioglu and Jason George who is also partnering with Nuran Evren Sit as writer. Produced by Alex Sutherland, The Gift, set to debut in 2019, will be directed by Ozan Aciktan and Gonenc Uyanik.

Kelly Luegenbiehl, Vice President of International Originals at Netflix, said, “We believe that our second Turkish original series starring Beren Saat, will convey a new and exciting story from Turkey to the world. Our journey began in Istanbul with The Protector, and continues with our new series that introduces Anatolia’s natural, cultural and historical heritage from Gobeklitepe to Nemrut to our global audience. We are thrilled to be working with Beren in her return to series as she brings a dynamic female character like Atiye to life.”