24 Hours In A&E producer The Garden Productions is making a factual entertainment format about newborn babies arriving in the world for the BBC.

The ITV-owned producer has scored four-part primetime series The Arrival (w/t) for BBC Two. The show will capture every moment in the weeks immediately following birth – amongst the most intense and extraordinary times of any family.

It is the latest medical format for the company, which has previously made The Midwives for BBC Two, Baby Makers: The Fertility Clinic for BBC Four and Bring Me Back To Life for Channel 4. Its recent C5 commission The Operation: Live is currently being shopped to U.S. broadcasters.

The series is shot with a mixture of traditional filming and fixed-rig cameras and will follow the families from the lead up to the birth, as their new-born enters the world and the weeks after their baby is brought home as well as detailing the way a family adjusts to life with the new arrival.

The Arrival was commissioned by Patrick Holland, Controller, BBC Two and Clare Sillery Head of Commissioning, Documentaries with Commissioning Editor Emma Loach. It is executive produced by Jessie Versluys, series director is Barnaby Peel and series producer is Gemma Brady.

Loach said, “I’m excited to bring this ambitious new series to BBC Two as families share one of the most extraordinary experiences of their lives with us. The Garden Productions has a great track record of taking viewers to the heart of family life and this promises to be a revealing and heart-warming new series.”