Grant Gustin, star of The CW series The Flash, lamented on Instagram today about the demise of Arrow, the show from which his series was originally spun off.

Gustin plays Barry Allen/The Flash, debuting in 2014 as one of the first Arrowverse franchises to emerge from the original Arrow series, joining Legends of Tomorrow, Supergirl and other projects, all featuring DC characters.

“It kinda just hit me this morning that Arrow will be leaving us next year,” Gustin said. “Ever since I started doing this, it’s always been “Flash & Arrow” (or really this should of said “Arrow & Flash” on it’s cover….right, Stephen?). We don’t get to see a lot of each other, because we both work very similar schedules, on different shows, for 9 1/2 months out of the year. But when we’re brought together for those grueling crossover episodes, it always results in something pretty special.”

The fun of “that many people in super suits, and get paid to play make believe on tv. It’s something that wouldn’t happen year after year if it weren’t for the groundwork that Arrow, Stephen and the whole cast and crew laid for us,” he added.

Arrow’s upcoming 10-episode eighth season will be its last, series star Stephen Amell announced earlier this month on social media.

“This was a difficult decision to come to, but like every hard decision we’ve made for the past seven years, it was with the best interests of Arrow in mind,” Arrow executive producers Greg Berlanti, Marc Guggenheim and Beth Schwartz said in a joint statement. “We’re heartened by the fact that Arrow has birthed an entire universe of shows that will continue on for many years to come. We’re excited about crafting a conclusion that honors the show, its characters and its legacy and are grateful to all the writers, producers, actors, and — more importantly — the incredible crew that has sustained us and the show for over seven years.”

Arrow was the first breakout hit launched by then-new CW president Mark Pedowitz, who was looking to broaden the network’s appeal beyond young female viewers who had been flocking to series like Gossip Girl. Arrow also launched a big DC franchise on the CW that now comprises five series, including flagship Flash.