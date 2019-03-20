Former Warner Bros exec Poppy Delbridge has launched entertainment format firm The Empress Way.

Delbridge was previously head of entertainment development at Warner Bros’ Wall to Wall, where she worked on titles including 8 Out of 10 Cats, Sweat The Small Stuff and Would I Lie To You. She also worked to develop UK versions of U.S hits including Ellen DeGeneres’ Game of Games and Little Big Shots.

The Empress Way will look to develop and package new ideas for global broadcasters, streaming platforms and brands.

Before joining Wall to Wall, Delbridge was a senior creative and head of talent liaison at TalkBack Thames, and worked with Fremantle on their international slate. She previously held a senior creative role at MTV Networks.

Delbridge said, “There are lots of brilliant indies out there and, listening to the market, it was clear we didn’t need another one. What was also clear is that great ideas, top talent and gifted production companies don’t come together by magic. Getting a show off the ground is hard work — so much so that a lot of potentially great formats die before they’re born. Our new model aims to solve that. It’s also about playing to strengths. I concentrate on mine — ideas, talent relationships and sales — which frees up producers to focus on producing. We’re confident the result will be format packages that are un-turndownable.”