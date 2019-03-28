EXCLUSIVE: Tony nominee Taylor Louderman (Mean Girls) is set as the female lead opposite Ken Jeong and Max Willems in CBS’ multi-camera comedy pilot The Emperor of Malibu, from Crazy Rich Asians author Kevin Kwan and Warner Bros. TV.

In The Emperor of Malibu, written by Kwan and David Sangalli, directed by Andy Ackerman and showrun by Michelle Nader and Christina Lee, when Auggie (Willems), the son of a Chinese billionaire (Ken Jeong), announces his engagement to an American woman (Louderman), his outrageous family descends upon the couple to win their son back and test drive the American dream.

Louderman portrays Kate. A charming, easygoing classic California blonde, Kate’s an intellectual property lawyer who urges her fiancé, Auggie (Willems) to tell his parents about their engagement — confident that they’ll eventually get over the cultural differences and embrace the relationship. But that was before she actually met his parents.

Deborah S. Craig also stars.

The Emperor of Malibu draws on a similar East-meets-West theme as Kwan’s popular Crazy Rich Asians book and its hit movie adaptation.

Kwan and Sangalli executive produce with showrunners Nader and Lee, and Danielle Stokdyk.

Louderman received a 2018 Tony nomination for her starring role as Regina George in Tina Fey’s hit Broadway musical Mean Girls. Other theater credits include Lauren in Kinky Boots and her Broadway debut originating the role of Campbell in Bring it On: The Musical. Television credits include Nick Jr.’s Sunny Day (Blair), Wendy in NBC’s Peter Pan Live, CBS All Access’ The Good Fight and HBO’s High Maintenance. Louderman is repped by ICM Partners.