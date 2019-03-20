Deborah S. Craig (The Blacklist) is set as a series regular opposite Ken Jeong in CBS’ multi-camera comedy pilot The Emperor of Malibu, from Crazy Rich Asians author Kevin Kwan, former 2 Broke Girls executive producer Michelle Nader and Warner Bros. TV. In addition, veteran multi-camera comedy director Andy Ackerman has been tapped to direct the pilot. In The Emperor of Malibu, written by Kwan and David Sangalli, when Auggie (TBD), the son of a Chinese billionaire (Jeong), announces his engagement to an American woman, his outrageous family descends upon the couple to win their son back and test drive the American dream. Craig will play Shiatzy. A terrifying force of nature, Auggie’s mom is sophisticated, a little eccentric and strong-willed. Outraged that Auggie chose his fiancée without her, she does her best to keep Kate (also known as “that one”) (TBD) at a distance. Craig’s credits include recurring roles on The Blacklist, Transparent, Hart of Dixie and Six Degrees and guest roles on Bull, Instinct and Elementary, among others. She can be seen in the upcoming Brothers Riedell film A Nice Girl Like You. Ackerman, repped by WME, most recently directed episodes of CBS’ comedy Happy Together and also is directing ABC comedy pilot Nana. Craig is repped by CESD and Steve Younger at Myman Greenspan.

Dorian Missick (Tell Me a Story) has been cast as a series regular opposite Nicholas Pinnock in ABC’s untitled legal/family drama pilot from Hank Steinberg, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, Doug Robinson and Alison Greenspan. Written by Steinberg and directed by George Tillman Jr., the fictional project is a serialized legal and family drama that centers on Aaron (Pinnock), a prisoner who becomes a lawyer, litigating cases for other inmates while fighting to overturn his own life sentence for a crime he didn’t commit. Missick will play Jamal. A reformed gang-banger who is smart, fit, loyal, savvy, Jamal is a prison inmate and Aaron’s best friend. Missick recently appeared on Kevin Williamson’s CBS All Access series Tell Me a Story as well as Netflix’s Luke Cage. On the film side, Missick recently was seen opposite Jeffrey Wright in Monster, in Brian Banks with Greg Kinnear and in the independent Jinn. Missick is repped by Silver Lining Entertainment, APA and attorney Rick Genow.