Warner Bros said Tuesday it is returning all three films in Christopher Nolan’s Dark Knight Trilogy to five cities over the next month for single-night screenings to celebrate Batman’s 80th birthday, with a special live Q&A with Nolan at the Los Angeles kickoff engagement March 30.

Nolan will be in attendance for the kickoff event that day for back-to-back-to-back screenings of 2005’s Batman Begins, 2008’s The Dark Knight and 2012’s The Dark Knight Rises at the Universal Cinema AMC at CityWalk in Universal City. The screenings move to New York on April 13 at AMC Lincoln Square, followed by AMC Metreon in San Francisco, Cinesphere Ontario Place in Toronto and Imax Theatre at the Indiana State Museum in Indianapolis later in the month, each accompanied by the footage of Nolan’s Los Angeles appearance.

In all five cities, the movies will be seen in Nolan’s preferred Imax 70mm.

“Christopher Nolan broke new ground with the Dark Knight Trilogy, and this is a rare chance for today’s audiences to experience these extraordinary films as they were meant to be seen,” said Warners’ domestic distribution president Jeff Goldstein. “To have the added privilege of hearing Chris’ insights firsthand makes this a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.”

Tickets go on sale Wednesday at 9 AM PT.