The Daily Show’s Desi Lydic will explore the how and why of international women and gender equality in education, economics, health and politics, comparing it with US efforts.

To do so, The Daily Show with Trevor Noah presents Desi Lydic: Abroad on Monday, May 13 at 11:00 PM ET/PT, marking her first one-hour special. The full special will be available to stream in its entirety on cc.com, the Comedy Central App, on-demand, and download-to-own platforms on Tuesday, May 14.

The first trailer from the show premieres today, International Women’s Day.

In addition to her role as a correspondent on The Daily Show, Lani Desmonet “Desi” Lydic also stars as guidance counselor Valerie Marks on the MTV comedy-drama series Awkward. Her other credits include FXX’s The League and Cameron Crowe’s We Bought a Zoo.

Lydic’s Comedy Central probe takes the stance that the US ranks #49 out of 144 countries in gender equality, comparing the country to women-centric Iceland (#1), Namibia (#13) and Spain (#24).