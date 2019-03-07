EXCLUSIVE: Maddison Jaizani (Versailles) and Alex Saxon (The Fix) are set as series regulars opposite Kennedy McMann and Tunji Kasim in the CW’s untitled Nancy Drew pilot inspired by the classic mysteries about the brilliant young sleuth, from Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage’s Fake Empire and CBS TV Studios.

Written/executive produced by Noga Landau, Schwartz and Savage and directed by Larry Teng, the untitled Nancy Drew project centers on 18-year-old Nancy Drew (McMann) and is set in the summer after her high school graduation. She thought she’d be leaving her hometown for college, but when a family tragedy holds her back another year, she finds herself embroiled in a ghostly murder investigation — and along the way, uncovers secrets that run deeper than she ever imagined.

Jaizani will play Bess, a refined young woman whose wealthy background sets her apart from Nancy – but when they both become suspects in the same murder, Bess proves to be a spirited ally in the search for the real killer, all the while doing whatever it takes to keep her own dark secrets hidden. In the 2007 movie starring Emma Roberts as Nancy Drew, Bess was played by Amy Bruckner.

Saxon will portray Ace, a charming dishwasher with a philosophical bent; his provocative insights on the murder investigation will lead Nancy to conclude that there’s much more to this supposed burnout than meets the eye.

Landau, Teng, Melinda Hsu Taylor, Schwartz and Savage executive produce.

British-Iranian actress Jaizani was a series regular in all three seasons of BBC/Netflix’s popular period drama, Versailles and also played a major role in two seasons of critically acclaimed Into the Badlands for AMC/Amazon. She also starred in David Yates’ Tyrant. Jaizani is repped by Gavin Denton-Jones in the UK and attorney Rick Genow (Stone, Genow, Smelkinson, Binder & Christopher).

Saxon was last seen in ABC’s The Fix, Freeform’s The Fosters and MTV’s Finding Carter. He also had a memorable recurring role on Ray Donovan and was the lead of the independent film Coin Heist (Adaptive Studios / Netflix). He’s repped by TalentWorks, Forward Entertainment, and attorney Adam Kaller.