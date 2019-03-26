Blumhouse and Columbia Pictures have officially announced that Zoe Lister-Jones is writing and directing the new rendition of The Craft.

The original 1996 movie, which starred Robin Tunney, Fairuza Balk, Neve Campbell, Christine Taylor and Skeet Ulrich followed a newcomer at a Catholic prep high school who falls in with a trio of outcast teenage girls who practice witchcraft, and wage curses against those who tick them off. Both Blumhouse and Columbia are co-financing the latest version of the pic. The original film gave way to an onslaught of TV series and films that were both witch-themed and centered on female empowerment, and the remake arrives at the time of the #MeToo and Time’s Up.

Lister-Jones wrote, executive produced and starred in the Fox Searchlight feature, Lola Versus. She also co-wrote, produced and starred in the indie comedy, Breaking Upwards and she wrote and directed the independent feature Band Aid, which premiered at the 2017 Sundance Film Festival. On the TV side, Lister-Jones’ comedy pilot Woman Up was recently greenlit at ABC. She wrote and is set to direct, in addition to executive producing via her Ms. Lister Films banner. In addition, she stars opposite Colin Hanks in Life in Pieces, which will return for its fourth season on CBS.

Jason Blum and Blumhouse are producing alongside Douglas Wick and Lucy Fisher’s Red Wagon Entertainment. The latter produced the original 1996 movie. EPs are Andrew Fleming (who directed and co-wrote the first pic) and Lucas Wiesendanger, from Red Wagon Entertainment. Wick won a Best Picture Oscar in 2001 for Gladiator, the sequel of which is at present in development at Paramount with Ridley Scott directing. Red Wagon’s teen girl cinematic canon includes Divergent, The Great Gatsby, and female drive pics like Memoirs of a Geisha, Girl Interrupted and Working Girl.

The news about Lister-Jones’ attachment has been out there on fansites. Lister-Jones is represented by WME, Mosaic and Jackoway Tyerman.

This past weekend the Blum-produced Us racked up a $71.1M opening, the best debut for an original pic at the domestic B.O. since 2009’s Avatar. While classic horror reboots were on the wane for a while at the box office, Blumhouse revitalized them again back in October by pairing Halloween with David Gordon Green and Danny McBride, the result of which was the biggest stateside opening ($76.2M), and domestic ($159.3M) and global result ($253.6M) for the franchise.