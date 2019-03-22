It’s official — ABC has ordered a second season of Roseanne spinoff The Conners. The renewal comes after series’ producer Werner Entertainment secured new deals with the core cast of Roseanne veterans, John Goodman, who plays Dan Conner, Laurie Metcalf (Jackie Harris), Sara Gilbert (Darlene Conner) and Lecy Goranson (Becky Conner-Healy). The size of the order has not been revealed by ABC but has been speculated to be 13 episodes, slightly bigger than last season’s 11.

While not the mega hit of the size of the Roseanne revival, The Conners has been a breakout for ABC. In its first season, the Roseanne followup averaged 9.5 million total viewers and a 2.2 adults 18-49 rating (Live+7) to rank as the season’s No. 1 new comedy in total viewers and 18-49 and ABC’s No. 1 comedy in both categories. The Conners improved its Tuesday 8 PM time period by 33% in total viewers and by 22% in adults 18-49, posting 5-year highs for ABC in the half-hour.

ABC

“We are proud to be continuing the story of the iconic Conners family,” said ABC Entertainment president Karey Burke. “This team is fearless in their willingness to tackle contemporary issues with humor and heart, and I have no doubt they will continue to outdo themselves.”

The list of The Conners cast members confirmed to return in Season 2 include Goodman, Metcalf, Sara Gilbert, who also serves as an executive producer, Goranson as well as Ames McNamara as Mark Conner-Healy. Roseanne alum Michael Fishman is expected to be in some of the episodes.

In The Conners, this iconic family grapples with parenthood, divorce, dating, aging and financial pressures in working-class America. Through it all – the fights, the coupon cutting, the hand-me-downs, the breakdowns – with love, humor and perseverance, the family prevails.

The freshman season featured a star-studded lineup of guest appearances, featuring Matthew Broderick, Juliette Lewis, Katey Sagal, Mary Steenburgen, Justin Long and Jay R. Ferguson. Roseanne alums who reprised their roles include Estelle Parsons, Natalie West, Johnny Galecki and James Pickens Jr..

The Conners is from Werner Entertainment and executive produced by Tom Werner with Sara Gilbert, Bruce Helford, Dave Caplan, Bruce Rasmussen and Tony Hernandez all serving as executive producers.