EXCLUSIVE: The last missing piece in The Conners main cast puzzle has fallen into place. I have learned that The Conners co-star Lecy Goranson has closed a deal to return for the upcoming second season of the multi-camera family comedy, whose official pickup is expected as early as this week.

Goranson joins fellow Roseanne alums Sara Gilbert, who also serves as an executive producer on The Conners, John Goodman and Laurie Metcalf, who also just closed new agreements.

Like the other three Conners stars, I hear Goranson scored a substantial salary bump from Season 1 to Season 2 and a piece of the series’ backend. Noone is commenting but I hear the pay for Goranson, who started lower but has become a fan favorite, will go up to around $165,000 an episode in Season 2.

Goranson plays one of the Conner children, Becky, alongside Gilbert’s Darlene. I hear fellow Roseanne veteran Michael Fishman, who plays the third sibling, D.J., is also expected to return next season but won’t be in all episodes.

Tom Werner’s Werner Entertainment, which produces The Conners, had been handling the cast negotiations. Once the company has the deals of all cast members formally signed, which should be shortly, it is expected to finalize a deal with ABC for next season, which is expected to consist of 13 episodes. Showrunner Bruce Helford already had been working on story ideas for Season 2.

Renewing the blue-collar family sitcom is a no-brainer for ABC. In its first season, theRoseanne followup averaged 9.5 million total viewers and a 2.2 adults 18-49 rating (Live+7) to rank as the season’s No. 1 new comedy in total viewers and 18-49 and ABC’s No. 1 comedy in both categories.