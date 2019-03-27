Lifetime is singing up a storm with two scripted projects based on the lives of rap stars Salt-N-Pepa and The Clark Sisters.

Queen Latifah, Mary J. Blige and Missy Elliott are exec producing a TV movie about the lives of gospel singers The Clark Sisters, while the Salt-N-Pepa story is being turned into a miniseries.

Salt-N-Pepa will tell the story of nursing students Cheryl “Salt” James and Sandra “Pepa” Denton, who fell into the world of rap and hip hop, after recording for a friend’s school project. One of the first all-female rap groups, the series will look at the pair who were unafraid to talk about sex and share their thoughts on men. The show will feature their greatest hits including “Let’s Talk About Sex”, “What a Man”, “Shoop” and “Push It”. It will be exec produced by Cheryl James, Sandra Denton and Jesse Collins as well as Queen Latifah and Shakim Compere from Flavor Unit. Written by Abdul Williams with Andy Hume, Dionne Harmon and James “Jimmy” Maynes as co-exec producer.

Queen Latifah is also working with Mary J. Blige and Missy Elliott for feature movie The Clark Sisters: The First Ladies of Gospel. The movie will detail their humble beginnings, struggles to find their place, to later becoming the best-selling Gospel group in the music world. It will tell the story of the five Clark sisters and their mother Mattie Moss Clark. Lovecraft Country’s Aunjanue Ellis plays Moss Clark, while Christina Bell stars as Twinkie, Kierra Sheard as Karen, Sheléa Frazier as Dorinda, Raven Goodwin as Denise and Angela Birchett as Jacky.

The movie will feature re-recordings of some of The Clark Sisters biggest hits like “You Brought The Sunshine”. Loretha Jones exec produces with Holly Carter for Revele Entertainment and Shakim Compere for Flavor Unit. Christine Swanson (Chicago P.D.) directs based on a script written by Sylvia L Jones.

“Bringing untold stories of phenomenal women to life has been a core tenant of Lifetime,” said Tanya Lopez, EVP of Movies, Limited Series & Original Movie Acquisitions, Lifetime and LMN. “We are thrilled to partner with Cheryl, Sandra, Queen Latifah, Mary, Missy and The Clark Sisters for the new projects that will showcase these iconic women in music to new audiences.”