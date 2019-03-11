Director Alison Klayman’s upcoming documentary The Brink chronicles Donald Trump’s former chief strategist Steve Bannon through the 2018 midterm elections, and as seen in this trailer, the provocateur hasn’t stopped provoking since leaving the White House.

“I’m going to get so crushed in this film,” the ever-rumpled Bannon says to Klayman’s camera. The Magnolia Pictures release had its world premiere at this year’s Sundance Film Festival. Producers are Marie Therese Guirgis and Alison Klayman.

The logline: When Steve Bannon left his position as White House chief strategist less than a week after the Charlottesville “Unite the Right” rally in August 2017, he was already a notorious figure in Trump’s inner circle and for bringing a far-right ideology into the highest echelons of American politics. Unconstrained by an official post — though some say he still has a direct line to the White House — he became free to peddle influence as a perceived kingmaker, turning his controversial brand of nationalism into a global movement.

The Brink follows sheds light on Bannon’s efforts to mobilize and unify far-right parties in order to win seats in the May 2019 European Parliamentary elections. To maintain his power and influence, the former Goldman Sachs banker and media investor reinvents himself — as he has many times before — this time as the self-appointed leader of a global populist movement. Keen manipulator of the press and gifted self-promoter, Bannon continues to draw headlines and protests wherever he goes, feeding the powerful myth on which his survival relies.

Magnolia Pictures releases The Brink in theaters on March 29. Take a look at the trailer above and the poster below.