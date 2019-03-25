After making its world premiere earlier this month at the SXSW Film Festival, The Boy Band Con: The Lou Pearlman Story has set a limited theatrical run in Los Angeles and New York ahead of its April 3 debut on YouTube.

The Pilgrim Media Group and Lance Bass Productions’ YouTube Original feature documentary will premiere March 27 at ArcLight Cinema in Sherman Oaks and March 29 at AMC 34th St. in New York City. Screenings in both cities will be followed by panels and Q&As featuring Lance Bass, director Aaron Kunkel as well as other cast members and special guests.

The Boy Band Con: The Lou Pearlman Story tracks the life of boy band impresario Lou Pearlman from his childhood in Queens, New York through discovering mega-bands the Backstreet Boys and *Nsync, and chronicles his later life, including his perpetration of one of the largest Ponzi schemes in American history.

The docu features personal testimonies told for the first time by the exploited pop celebrities themselves including Bass and fellow *Nsync members JC Chasez and Chris Kirkpatrick; Backstreet Boys’ AJ McLean; Aaron Carter; Nikki Deloach of Pearlman’s girl group Innosense; and O-Town’s Ashley Parker Angel. Music manager Johnny Wright; journalist and media personality Dave Holmes; and numerous cheated investors, childhood acquaintances and criminal investigators also appear in the film.

Bass produces alongside by Pilgrim Media Group CEO Craig Piligian, Nicholas Caprio and Matthew Charles Ducey. Sarba Das, Gretchen Stockdale, Johnny Wright and Sam Korkis are executive producers.