NBC’s The Blacklist is losing a series regular, as Friday’s two-hour episode clearly spelled the end for Mozhan Marno, aka Agent Samar Navabi, who has been with the show since Season 2.

Her departure has been confirmed by sources, and Marno posted about the decision on Instagram, noting that tonight’s episode was her last on the show.

“Five years ago, I got a call from my manager telling me I got the role of Samar on The Blacklist. Almost overnight, my life changed. It has been an amazing experience; I have made mistakes, I have made friends, I have grown. I’ve been in the room with some incredible people. And, every time I get on the subway in New York, someone affectionately yells out, Yo, Samar!’ But, last summer, I decided that I was ready for my next chapter, and the producers very graciously granted my request to move on from the show:”

****SPOILER ALERT: DO NOT READY PAST THIS POINT IF YOU HAVEN’T SEEN TONIGHT’S EPISODE:

The fate of Marnò’s character had been in doubt since the start of Season 6. She never recovered from a car accident that sent her vehicle into the water, depriving her brain of oxygen. Thus, she suffers from vascular dementia, which causes a series of mini-strokes.

Her deteriorating condition caught the attention of her Mossad handlers, who fear that she has quickly become a liability and decide to terminate her. They hire a mercenary crew for the task.

But Samar Navabi still retains her street smarts, and realizing her predicament, decides fleeing is the best option. Fiance Aram wants to go with her and assume new identities, but Navabi won’t hear of it. She opts for the noble departure by herself.

“I love you, Aram,” Samar told her fiancé on her flight out of the country, as reported by TVLine. “I won’t let you slip away.”

The Blacklist was recently renewed by NBC for a seventh season with all original cast members set to return.

Mozhan Marno’s Instagram post: