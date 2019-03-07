As The Big Bang Theory winds down to its series finale, the Chuck Lorre Family Foundation has doubled its support of the show’s namesake UCLA scholarship. The Big Bang Theory Scholarship Endowment now will fund 10 needy students per year after backing five annually since its 2015 founding.

CBS

The scholarship originally was funded via a founding donation by the Chuck Lorre Family Foundation combined with gifts from more than 50 individuals associated with the series — including the show’s stars, executive producers, writers and crew — plus partners such as Warner Bros. Television, CBS, ICM Partners, United Talent Agency and more. With renewed donations to celebrate the end of the series this year, more than 80 individuals have made contributions to date, allowing for the Big Bang scholarship to now fund 10 scholars each year in perpetuity.

The endowment currently supports 35 TBBT scholars and has raised more than $5.5 million for UCLA students in financial need studying science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

the Chuck Lorre Family Foundation has announced today the establishment of The Big Bang Theory Graduate School Fund. It will provide four-year scholarships of up to $15,000 per year exclusively for graduating TBBT/UCLA scholars who will be continuing their STEM education in graduate school within the University of California system. TBBT/UCLA graduating scholars who will be pursuing their graduate studies outside of the UC system will be eligible for a one-time grant of $15,000.