As The Big Bang Theory is coming to an end, the series’ executive producer Maria Ferrari has signed a three-year overall deal with Warner Bros. TV, the studio behind the hit CBS comedy.

Ferrari is a Big Bang Theory veteran. She started on the show a decade ago as an executive story editor, rising through the ranks to supervising producer, co-executive producer and currently executive producer. She has received writing credit on more than 100 episodes of The Big Bang Theory, now in its 12th and final season, and shared in three of its best comedy series Emmy nominations.

While working on The Big Bang Theory‘s final season, Ferrari this season also serves as supervising producer on spinoff series Young Sheldon, also produced by WBTV.

Under her overall deal with the studio, she will continue on Young Sheldon, which has been renewed for Seasons 3 and 4, while also developing new projects.

Ferrari’s previous writing credits include CBS’ How I Met Your Mother, The Bill Engvall Show and Blue Collar TV.

She is repped by ICM Partners and manager Jamie Wager of Capital Creations.