ABC scored a new season high with series programming on Tuesday in adults 18-49, thanks to a two-hour The Bachelor: The Women Tell All special (1.6 demo rating, 6.026 million viewers).

But, NBC’s The Voice (1.8, 10.065M) and This Is Us (1.7, 7.757M) were the Nos. 1 and 2 shows of the night in both metrics.

The Bachelor special shot up from its year-ago telecast, on February 25, 2018, by 1.7 million viewers and 5/10ths in the demo. It greatly upgraded ABC’s Tuesday, doubling last week’s 0.8 from the regular 8-10 PM comedies.

The 8-10 PM upgrade goosed ABC’s The Rookie (0.8, 4.473M) which climbed 2/10ths in the demo to bag its top rating since December 11, and grew 15% in total viewers, nabbing its biggest crowd since October 13.

NBC’s New Amsterdam (1.0, 5.873M), however, took 10 PM in both metrics.

CW’s Tuesday lineup returned to first-run episodes for the first time since February 12. Both Flash (0.6, 1.690M) and Roswell, New Mexico (0.3, 1.056M) matched their lowest ratings to date for originals.

CBS repeated NCIS (0.6, 5.430M), followed by two F.B.I. encores (0.6, 5.430M; 0.4, 3.835M), while Fox reran a two-hour MasterChef Celebrity Showdown (0.6, 2.068M).

NBC (1.5, 7.898M) easily took both metrics Tuesday night, followed most closely in the demo by ABC (1.3, 5.508M) and in total viewers by CBS (0.6, 5.572M).

Fox (0.6, 2.068M) tied CBS in the demo while coming in fourth in total viewers. CW (0.4, 1.373M) followed.