Tubi and Warner Bros Domestic Television Distribution are taking viewers into the way-back machine in a deal that will land the first seasons of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette, as well as more recent franchise extensions, on the streaming service.

Initial seasons only of The Bachelor, which premiered in 2002, and The Bachelorette, which followed in 2003, will both stream on Tubi beginning April 1. Also included in the pact are The Bachelorette: Trista & Ryan’s Wedding, featuring the first couple to marry after meeting on the show, Trista and Ryan Sutter; and Season 5 of Bachelor in Paradise. The 2018 season of Paradise has not streamed elsewhere since its linear premiere.

Paradise‘s fifth season, which aired last summer, is notable in the annals of The Bachelor franchise for featuring Colton Underwood, who is the currently unattached star of The Bachelor. (The spinoff has just been greenlit by ABC for a sixth season.)

Terms, either financial or its duration, were not revealed for the license deal.

The pact continues Tubi’s expansion, with the ad-supported VOD platform citing strong growth in viewing as it pledges a nine-figure investment on a wider array of content. AVOD has become more widely accepted — at least on the business end of the TV business — with NBCUniversal planning a major rollout in 2020 and Viacom spending $340 million to acquire Pluto TV, a Tubi rival. Disney and WarnerMedia, by contrast, are emphasizing subscriptions.

Warner Bros Television titles across the board are also interesting chess pieces in the larger game of deciding whether parent WarnerMedia should license to third parties or hold back content for its own soon-to-launch streaming service. Executives at AT&T and WarnerMedia have explained that they intend to make such decisions on a case-by-case basis, with Friends being a recent example of a high-profile license, with a non-exclusive re-up at Netflix announced last December.

Hosted by Chris Harrison, The Bachelor is produced by Next Entertainment in association with Warner Horizon Unscripted Television.