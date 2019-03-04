Hulu has released the first trailer for The Act, its anthology series that tells startling true-crime stories. The inaugural season stars Patricia Arquette and Joey King and follows the story based on the Buzzfeed article “Dee Dee Wanted Her Daughter to Be Sick, Gypsy Wanted Her Mom to Be Murdered.”

Hulu

The Season 1 logline, which is based on the true story: Gypsy Blanchard (King) is a girl trying to escape the toxic relationship she has with her overprotective mother, Dee Dee (Arquette). Her quest for independence opens a Pandora’s box of secrets, one that ultimately leads to murder. Chloë Sevigny, AnnaSophia Robb and Calum Worthy co-star.

Nick Antosca and Michelle Dean co-created and write The Act based on Dean’s original Buzzfeed story. The duo also serve as executive producers alongside Greg Shephard and Britton Rizzio. Universal Cable Productions, where Antosca is under an overall deal, is the studio.

The first two episodes of The Act go live on March 20, with the remaining half-dozen rolling out on ensuing Wednesdays. Check out the trailer above and new key art below, and tell us what you think.