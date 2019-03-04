The gripping human drama that played out in front the world last summer is getting the feature docu treatment. National Geographic Documentary Films has greenlighted an untitled film about the rescue of a Thai boys soccer team trapped deep inside a flooding cave from Oscar-winning director Kevin MacDonald.

It was on a cool June afternoon in the hilly region of northern Thailand, and the Wild Boars youth soccer team finished practice early so they could attend a teammate’s birthday party. Before heading there, the 12 boys and their assistant coach decided to explore a nearby system of caves — an outing that transformed into a two-week-long saga of survival and a story that would captivate people around the globe. One rescuer died during the tense and difficult effort, but the trapped boys and their coach all made it out safely.

John Battsek, who produced MacDonald’s Academy Award-winning docu One Day in September about the hostage drama at the 1972 Olympics, is producing alongside P.J. van Sandwijk (American Dharma, with Michael Lesslie executive producing.

National Geographic Documentary Films is hot off the commercial and awards success of Free Solo, its docu about the first ropeless ascent of Yosemite’s El Captian that won the Oscar last month.