EXCLUSIVE: John Magaro (The Umbrella Academy), Lance Reddick (John Wick franchise), Jemima Kirke (Girls), MC Lyte (Patti Cake), Alano Miller (Underground), Erica Gimpel (God Friended Me), and Tone Bell (Little) have signed on to join the cast of Sylvie, the romantic Jazz Era film which is being led by Tessa Thompson and Nnamdi Asomugha. Filming is currently underway with Eugene Ashe at the helm, directing from his own script.

Set in the cool jazz era of New York City in the late 1950s/early 1960s, the plot follows Sylvie (Thompson) who meets aspiring saxophonist Robert (Asomugha) when he takes a job at her father’s record store in Harlem. After a summer romance that comes to an end, the two fatefully reconnect several years later and find that their feelings for each other have never disappeared.

Asomugha, via his iAm21 Entertainment label, is producing the project with Jonathan Baker, Gabrielle Glore, and Matthew Thurm. Thompson is the exec producer.