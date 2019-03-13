EXCLUSIVE: Will Fetters, who with Bradley Cooper and Eric Roth adapted the Oscar-nominated screenplay for A Star Is Born, has been tapped to rewrite Tell No One, a Universal pic based on the 2001 Harlan Coben thriller novel.

The project from producer Frank Marshall has been in the works for a while, with previous script drafts from Chris Terrio and then F. Scott Frazier. The book was first turned into a 2016 French film by Guillaume Canet, and at one point Liam Neeson was attached in the story about a doctor whose wife was murdered eight years before, and a strange message that leads him on a dangerous quest to find out the truth behind her death.

Marshall is producing. Universal EVP Production Mark Sourian and creative executive Mika Pryce will oversee for the studio.

Fetters, whose credits include movie adaptations of Nicholas Sparks’ The Lucky One and The Best of Me, is repped by WME, 3 Arts Entertainment and Bloom Hergott.