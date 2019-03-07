Golden Globe-winning Empire star Taraji P. Henson and Ed Helms, most recently seen in WB’s ensemble comedy Tag, are attached to star in Coffee & Kareem, a Netflix film which Helms is producing with Mike Falbo under their banner, Pacific Electric Pictures Co. (Corporate Animals, The Fake News with Ted Nelms). Michael Dowse, the director behind Fox’s forthcoming Dave Bautista-led comedy Stuber, is directing the film based on the 2014 Blacklist script by Shane McCarthy.

The plot follows a Detroit cop who reluctantly teams with his girlfriend’s 11-year-old son to clear his name and take down the city’s most ruthless criminal.

Executive producers are Sanford Nelson, Jordon Foss, Linden Nelson, and Don Foss.

Henson can currently be seen starring in Paramount's What Men Want and next stars opposite Sam Rockwell in Robin Bissell's Best Of Enemies from STXfilms.

In addition to Tag, Helms recent acting credits include Corporate Animals, A Futile and Stupid Gesture, and Chappaquiddick.

