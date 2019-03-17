Wayde King and Brett Raymer were the co-hosts, tasked with building the enormous tanks and aquariums for top celebrities, luxury hotels and casinos, and other outlets. ATM builds more than 200 projects each year, according to its website, with tanks ranging from 50 to one million gallons in size.

King and wife Heather were involved in a domestic violence dispute earlier this month, with Heather arrested. She has since filed for divorce.

Tanked was produced for Animal Planet by Nancy Glass Productions. Nancy Glass, Eric Neuhaus and Matt Carter are the executive producers for Nancy Glass Productions, and Pat Dempsey is the Producer for Animal Planet. Tanked was developed by Animal Planet’s Charlie Foley.