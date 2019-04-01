Tania Mallet, who is known for her modeling career and her role in the 1964 James Bond film Goldfinger has died at the age of 77.

Crispian Woodgate/Shutterstock

The official James Bond Twitter account confirmed her death Sunday saying, “We are very sorry to hear that Tania Mallet who played Tilly Masterson in GOLDFINGER has passed away. Our thoughts are with her family and friends at this sad time.” No further details have been revealed about her death.

Mallet was born in Blackpool May 19, 1941. She is the cousin of Academy Award-winning actress Helen Mirren. She attended Lucy Clayton’s School Of Modeling and started a successful modeling at the age of 16. Her foray to film began with an audition for the Bond girl Tatiana Romanova in From Russia with Love.

Despite being of Russian descent, she didn’t land the role of Tatiana, but would later appear as Tilly Masterson opposite Sean Connery in the third James Bond film Goldfinger. Even though her character was offed by the villainous Oddjob, Mallet would be cemented in James Bond lore as a Bond girl. In addition to continuing her successful modeling career, she would go on to appear on many talk shows and James Bond specials.

The James Bond film would mark her only big screen acting role. In 1976, she appeared in TV’s The New Avengers but would not appear in any acting roles after. She continued her modeling career, saying that it was a more comfortable world for her.