Syndicated daytime talk show Tamron Hall is set to premiere Monday, September 9. The show has been sold more than 85% of the country to date, including 47 of the top 50 markets.

“We continue to garner a tremendous group of top-notch broadcasters and outstanding clearances for Tamron Hall,” said Jed Cohen, executive vice president and general sales manager, Walt Disney Direct-to-Consumer and International.

“The premiere date is an easy one to remember, 9-9-19,” said executive producer Bill Geddie. “On that day, everyone will learn what I already know, that Tamron Hall is the real thing we’ve been searching for in daytime talk. Tamron will bring her abundant wit, style, intelligence and warmth to her show. She has the unparalleled breadth of experience to talk and listen to all sides and bring folks together.”

Tamron Hall “will be a daily destination for all things topical and a platform for viewers to connect with the people who are shaping our world,” according to producers. The show will be executive produced by Geddie and Hall. It is distributed in national syndication by Walt Disney Direct-to-Consumer and International, the global content sales and distribution segment of The Walt Disney Company.